Coronavirus: Lionel Messi and his partner lower their salaries to 70% !

Lionel Messi and the entire team of FC Barcelona have agreed to reduce the wages of 70% throughout the entire period of crisis-related coronavirus.

For months, the coronavirus continues to rise and affects more and more countries of the world. Thus, the heads of States have even had to make some drastic decisions.

In fact, the numbers of infections are impressive. Yesterday, there were nearly 800 000 people infected with the coronavirus. Among them, more than 35, 000 deaths.

Today, the containment is therefore mandatory in many cities. And to make act of solidarity, the sports linked gifts.

CR7 has even offered the equipment to the hospitals in his native country. First to Porto and then to the island of Madeira. A generous gesture that was immediately applauded by his fans.

Lionel Messi and its partners to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus !

Thus, as the football player Portuguese, the team Messi has also decided to make a move. In fact, FC Barcelona has stated in a press release that the players agreed to reduce their salaries by 70 %.

But that’s not all ! The decrease of these revenues is then expected to last throughout the period of crisis linked to the sars coronavirus. Besides, the club had already presented a plan of partial unemployment for all employees a few days ago.

“In the case of first team football, the reduction will be greater than the 70% initially proposed by the club. “Indicated, even the news of the FC Barcelona before adding :

“This gesture of the team, added to the one that will do the club, will ensure that 100% of the wages of any staff non-athlete, subject to a plan of partial unemployment this week. “

Good news, then proof of the solidarity that the world showed since the beginning of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Bravo !