Coronavirus Live News: Biden Vaccine Mandate for 100 Million Workers; Los Angeles requires students to get vaccinated | World News

02:52

At United Kingdom, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, the woman who led the development of the Oxford University Covid vaccine, won a prestigious business award.

She was honored at the annual Veuve Clicquot awards ceremony, not only for her most recent work on the Covid vaccine, but also for her decade of experience in vaccine development at Oxford with the university affiliate Vaccitech.

Upon winning the Audacious Woman Award, she said:

For the past 18 months, a dedicated team worked hard to administer the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. It illustrates what can be achieved when academic institutions and the private sector work together, and this is something we must build on. We welcome the successful launch of the vaccine by the NHS in the UK, but there is still a lot to do globally.

She told the Palestinian Authority news agency that there is a good gender balance in her profession, but she believes that more needs to be done to help women get the best jobs in their careers, such as improving care arrangements. childish.

02:30

Pfizer has been accused of having Brazil “To rescue” demands to protect itself from potential vaccine side effect lawsuits in its contract to supply the country with 100 million Covid hits.

In its $ 1bn (£ 700m) deal with Pfizer Export BV, signed in March, despite its previous complaints, the Brazilian government agreed that “a liability waiver for any possible side effects of the vaccine will be signed, exempting Pfizer of any civil responsibility for serious secondary effects derived from the use of the vaccine, indefinitely ”.

Indemnification for compensation claims has been common in contracts between many countries and large pharmaceutical companies since the late 1980s.

The contract also stipulated that Brazil would yield to secret US courts in case of contract disputes related to vaccines.

In April, the contract was leaked on the website of the Ministry of Health: a confidentiality agreement with Pfizer prevents the publication of their contracts. It was removed shortly thereafter and went unnoticed outside of Brazil until the information was tweeted by a French lawyer and writer last month.

02:18

Good morning, I'm Tom Ambrose and I'll keep you up to date with all the breaking news about the coronavirus for the next few hours this morning.

We begin with the news that, in Vietnam, there are plans to reopen the beach island of Phu Quoc to foreign tourists starting next month.

The island, six miles off the Cambodian coast, is expected to open for a six-month trial period, the government said.

The Reuters news agency reported this morning:

Vietnam, which is currently closed to all visitors aside from returning citizens and investors, had managed to contain the virus for much of the pandemic, but in the past three months has faced an increase in infections caused by the Delta variant. “The prolonged pandemic has severely affected the tourism industry,” said Vietnam’s Minister of Tourism and Culture Nguyen Van Hung.

Tourists fully vaccinated with a negative coronavirus test will be eligible to visit Phu Quoc, the statement said, adding that they could fly to the island on chartered or commercial flights.

Foreign arrivals to Vietnam fell from 18 million in 2019 to 3.8 million last year.

01:46

Los Angeles requires students to get vaccinated

The Los Angeles school district will require students 12 and older to get vaccinated against coronavirus if they attend face-to-face classes in the nation’s second-largest school district.

The school board vote Thursday makes Los Angeles by far the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccination requirement.

Under the plan, students 12 and older who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities must be fully immunized by the end of October. Others have until December 19.

The decision marks one of the most aggressive measures taken by a major US school district to protect children from infection. The move was fueled in part by a recent spike in pediatric hospitalizations, according to the superintendent’s office:

01:30

Biden demands vaccinations for 100 million workers

Joe Biden, striving to restore public confidence in his handling of the pandemic, announced new vaccination mandates Thursday for 100 million workers, roughly two-thirds of the American workforce.

Channeling national frustration as the virus reappears, the US President has adopted his harshest tone yet by berating the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We can and will change the course of Covid-19,” he said firmly. “It will take a lot of work and it will take some time. Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free. “

Biden’s speech in the White House state dining room, with the portrait of Abraham Lincoln in the background and with reporters thronged, was seen as a high-profile attempt to regain momentum and offer reassurance to Americans who feel desperate if the pandemic will. always ends:

01:20

