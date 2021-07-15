Coronavirus Live News: Indonesia ‘at worst’ as daily cases exceed 50,000 | World News

01:35

Singapore sees highest cases in 10 months

Singapore reported its highest number of local coronavirus cases in 10 months on Wednesday, after the discovery of a group among hostesses and patrons of KTV karaoke rooms, Reuters reports.

Of the 56 new community infections, 42 were related to the KTV outbreak, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry has been investigating infections among what it said were Vietnamese hostesses who frequented KTV lounges or clubs and has offered free testing to anyone potentially exposed.

The first known case was that of a Vietnamese woman who sought medical help on Sunday, local media reported.

Singapore has yet to reopen KTV lounges and clubs and authorities said the places where the virus spread were operating as food and beverage outlets.

Singapore police said in a statement that they had arrested 20 women late Wednesday, including South Koreans, Malaysians, Thais and Vietnamese, for alleged vice activities in KTV lounges.

The police also planned to intensify controls and enforcement of such activities, according to the statement.

Indonesia ‘worst case’ as daily cases exceed 50,000

Indonesia is bracing for its Covid outbreak to worsen after a near-vertical escalation in cases, a senior minister said Thursday, warning that infections had spread faster than anticipated due to the more virulent Delta variant, Reuters reports. .

The fourth most populous country in the world is struggling to curb transmission of the virus even after imposing its most stringent mobility restrictions so far.

Wednesday’s count of more than 54,000 cases was the latest of many spikes in the past month, with the number of infections rising more than tenfold in early June.

In a streamed press conference, Chief Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said daily Covid cases could still increase as the Delta variant, first identified in India, has an incubation period of two to three weeks.

“We are already in our worst case scenario,” Luhut said.

“If we talk about 60,000 (cases a day) or a little more, we are fine. We hope it will not be 100,000, but even if we arrive, we are preparing for that, “he added.

The government has converted several buildings into isolation facilities, deployed newly graduated doctors and nurses to treat Covid patients, and imported treatment drugs and oxygen, he said.

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic with me, Helen Sullivan.

More on that shortly. In the meantime, here are the other key recent developments:

Ibiza, Mallo rca and Menorca will be added to Scotland’s amber travel list, said the Scottish Government.

said the Scottish Government. The Philippines has announced that it will ban travelers from Indonesia to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

to prevent the spread of the Delta variant. Malta has modified its travel advice to allow British travelers with any AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from people being turned away if their dose had been manufactured in India.

after reports from people being turned away if their dose had been manufactured in India. In Japan, seven staff members tested positive for Covid at a hotel housing Olympic athletes in southwest Tokyo. A 31-person Brazilian Olympic delegation, which includes judo athletes, is currently staying at the hotel.

A 31-person Brazilian Olympic delegation, which includes judo athletes, is currently staying at the hotel. South Korea tightened restrictions on social distancing in most parts of the country on Wednesday to try to fight its worst coronavirus outbreak after new cases on Tuesday surpassed previous daily peaks of 1,615.

to try to fight its worst coronavirus outbreak after new cases on Tuesday surpassed previous daily peaks of 1,615. Russia reported 786 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, which is again the most confirmed in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

which is again the most confirmed in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The Netherlands has recorded a 500% increase in Covid cases, the following moves to fully reopen the economy, including the opening of nightclubs. It has been seen as a warning about how the case numbers in England could take off when restrictions are lifted next week.

the following moves to fully reopen the economy, including the opening of nightclubs. It has been seen as a warning about how the case numbers in England could take off when restrictions are lifted next week. The UK will not be added to the EU’s green travel list this week. EU diplomats unanimously agreed to add Ukraine and remove Thailand and Rwanda.

EU diplomats unanimously agreed to add Ukraine and remove Thailand and Rwanda. Australia extended a blockade on Sydney for at least 14 days, After three weeks of initial restrictions, they failed to end the largest COVID-19 outbreak this year in the nation’s largest city.

After three weeks of initial restrictions, they failed to end the largest COVID-19 outbreak this year in the nation’s largest city. Coronavirus cases in Iran have soared above 23,000 for the first time since late April. as the country battles its fifth wave of pandemic.

as the country battles its fifth wave of pandemic. The United States donated 500,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine to Costa Rica on Wednesday as part of the Biden administration’s coronavirus diplomacy program.

