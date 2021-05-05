Coronavirus Live News: Japan Considers Longer Lockdown – Reports; G7 talks about expanded supply of vaccines | World News

00:18

Tokyo could face prolonged lockdown: reports

Tokyo could be under prolonged lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus less than three months before the city will host the Olympics, according to local media reports.

The Japanese capital and other cities, including Osaka and Kyoto, were emergency blocked on April 25 and were expected to come out of restrictions on Tuesday, May 11.

But the Yomiuri newspaper reports today that it could be extended when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga meets with key ministers today.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Japan passed recently 10,000 – the highest in the region – while media reports said the number of people with severe Covid-19 symptoms hit a record 1,050 over the weekend.

Good morning / afternoon / evening wherever you are. I’m Martin Farrer and welcome to our live coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic.

These are some of the main developments of the last hours so that you are aware of what is happening:

and other cities, according to Japanese media. The capital city is under a 17-day state of emergency until next Tuesday along with Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with ministers today to discuss an extension, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. The right-wing anti-blockade leader of the Madrid region of Spain won an early election dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has gained popularity as Madrid became one of the few large European cities in Europe that has kept bars, restaurants and theaters open since the national closure ended in June 2020.

dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has gained popularity as Madrid became one of the few large European cities in Europe that has kept bars, restaurants and theaters open since the national closure ended in June 2020. The G7 will try to agree on a plan to send more vaccine supplies to the poorest countries while the foreign ministers conclude today three days of talks in London. Measures could include exporting surplus doses and increasing production.

while the foreign ministers conclude today three days of talks in London. Measures could include exporting surplus doses and increasing production. Australia’s prime minister said the country’s controversial “pause” in flights to India is working. , with the number of cases in its quarantine holding facility declining. Scott Morrison’s comments came when the UN said the ban raised “serious human rights” issues. The policy reveals Australians returning home from India, enforced with the threat of fines and even jail time.

, with the number of cases in its quarantine holding facility declining. Scott Morrison’s comments came when the UN said the ban raised “serious human rights” issues. The policy reveals Australians returning home from India, enforced with the threat of fines and even jail time. Surge testing for coronavirus variants is not being conducted in England first detected in India, despite the government claiming it would be deployed, The Guardian has learned.

first detected in India, despite the government claiming it would be deployed, The Guardian has learned. Brazil’s president ignored warnings that his response to Covid would lead to disaster , a parliamentary inquiry has been heard. A former health minister said Jair Bolsonaro had understood that ignoring scientific advice could cause death on a “huge scale.”

, a parliamentary inquiry has been heard. A former health minister said Jair Bolsonaro had understood that ignoring scientific advice could cause death on a “huge scale.” The birth rate in the United States has seen its biggest drop in nearly 50 years, According to government data to be released on Wednesday, the economic uncertainty of the pandemic is believed to have contributed to a drop in pregnancies.

According to government data to be released on Wednesday, the economic uncertainty of the pandemic is believed to have contributed to a drop in pregnancies. Hong Kong will lift its ban on flights from the UK and Ireland this week. If the local coronavirus situation and other “relevant places abroad” does not change, our correspondent in Taiwan.

