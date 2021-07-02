Coronavirus Live News: South Korea Confirms Highest Cases in Six Months; third day of record deaths in Thailand | World News

00:20

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea’s daily coronavirus case count surpassed 800 on Thursday, the highest in nearly six months, due to new cluster infections and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, authorities said Friday.

Meanwhile, Thailand on Friday reported the third consecutive day of record coronavirus deaths, with 61 deaths, as authorities scramble to tackle the country’s latest wave of infections.

Here are the other key recent developments:

A night curfew will be imposed in several Portuguese municipalities, including the capital Lisbon and the city of Porto, as authorities struggle to control an increase in Covid-19 infections, the government said. Reuters reports that the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which starts tomorrow, will be enforced in 45 municipalities considered high-risk, including the popular resort town of Albufeira in the sunny southern Algarve region.

Spain reported 12,345 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Thursday, with data from the Health Ministry showing daily increases this week at their highest levels since mid-April, in part due to the more contagious Delta variant.

Germany's vaccine committee recommended that all people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca switch to Pfizer or Moderna injections for better protection against Covid. Studies show that the immune response is "clearly superior" when an injection of AstraZeneca is combined with a second mRNA vaccine, compared to double injections of AstraZeneca, the German public health vaccine committee said.

The African Union's head of vaccine procurement has said that "not a single" hit from Covid has so far left the EU for Africa, attacking the bloc for hoarding supply. Strive Masiyiwa criticized the global effort to distribute vaccines to least developed countries, accusing Covax of withholding crucial information, including the fact that key donors had failed to meet funding commitments, with "not a dose, not a vial, [having] He left a European factory for Africa".

Dominican health authorities will begin distributing a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in an attempt to protect against new, more contagious variants of the virus. Turkey also made a similar decision today for people over 50, despite the World Health Organization saying there is no scientific evidence that more than two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were necessary.

The Covid Covax vaccine sharing initiative urged governments to equally consider all people vaccinated with WHO approved products to avoid creating a two-tier travel and trade regimen. It was delivered after an EU-wide Covid certificate came into force recognizing four vaccines, but no others, notably the Covishield version of AstraZeneca's jab, widely used in Africa.

New Covid cases in the 53-country European region of the World Health Organization rose 10% last week after falling for 10 weeks in a row, said the body, warning that a new increase could occur before autumn and asking for more monitoring of the matches of Euro 2020.

Israel, a world leader in coronavirus vaccinations, reported its highest daily infection rate in three months as he rushed to contain the spread of the new Delta variant, though there has been no spike in deaths.

Kazakhstan ordered mandatory vaccinations for a wide range of workers in sectors from the service industry to banking and entertainment who came into contact with others after cases of the Delta variant were discovered in the central Asian country. Otherwise, they will not be able to work face to face with others.

A province in Pakistan suspended 70 paramilitary soldiers without pay after they repeatedly refused to receive Covid-19 vaccines, authorities said after the national government advised all its employees to get vaccinated.

Romania requested AstraZeneca to extend the shelf life of some 43,000 Covid-19 vaccines that expired on June 30, since the country has not been able to administer them in time due to low acceptance by the public.

