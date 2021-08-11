Coronavirus Live News: South Korea Reports Record New Cases; WHO Calls For An End To “Shameful” Vaccine Inequality | World News

01:44

WHO calls for an end to ‘shameful’ vaccine inequality

The World Health Organization has urged the 20 most powerful world leaders to reverse the “shameful” global imbalance in access to Covid-19 vaccines to turn the tide before October, reports AFP.

WHO’s Bruce Aylward said the world should be “upset” and asked if the situation could have been worse if there had been an active effort to prevent the world’s poor from getting vaccinated.

The UN health agency has been increasingly enraged by what it sees as the moral outrage of rich countries hoarding vaccine supplies as developing countries fight to immunize their most vulnerable populations.

Aylward, the WHO leader on access to tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic, urged people to tell politicians and business moguls that it was electorally and financially safe to increase vaccine coverage in the most nations. poor.

South Korea reports record new cases

South Korea reported more than 2,200 new Covid cases a day, a record since the pandemic began last January, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with its most severe coronavirus outbreak.

Despite having implemented distancing measures for more than a month, infections have skyrocketed due to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and an increase in domestic travel over the summer, Kwon said at a Covid response meeting.

He also noted an increase in so-called “silent spreaders” within communities such as workplaces, indoor gyms, churches and nursing homes, leading to an increase in infections of unknown origin.

South Korea has been struggling since July to control sporadic Covid outbreaks that were initially primarily focused on the Seoul metropolitan area, but have since spread across the country.

Summary

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said preparations are being made to offer Covid booster injections in the UK starting next month. But one leading expert suggested that such a move would not be backed by science and would probably be unnecessary.

Reaching herd immunity "is not a possibility" with the current Delta variant, Pollard told MPs, as vaccines do not stop the spread of Covid. Therefore, reaching the general immunity threshold in the population is "mythical", although existing vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness from Covid and death, he said.

Germany's leaders are expected to establish new regulations on the coronavirus in the coming months, including abolishing free tests to incentivize people to get vaccinated. The unvaccinated are expected to undergo self-pay tests as a condition of attending all manner of events, from indoor gatherings to restaurant visits to religious services.

Thailand's government backed down from widely criticized regulations that would allow it to prosecute people for distributing "news that may cause fear in the public."

Also in the Southeast Asian country today, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters calling on the government to resign for handling the pandemic. Police lines, backed by trucks that fired water cannons, fired tear gas and rubber bullets at dozens of protesters in Bangkok, while throwing stones and fireworks and setting fire to a traffic police booth.

The Myanmar military has carried out at least 252 attacks and threats against health workers since the February coup, killing at least 25 doctors and hampering the response to a Covid-19 resurgence, human rights groups have said.

Donald Trump was "scared" when he showed his bravery at the White House after being treated for a serious coronavirus infection, his estranged niece Mary Trump has claimed.

