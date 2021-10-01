Coronavirus Live News: UK Cases Rise After School Returns; record monthly deaths in Malaysia | World News

02:00

Well that’s all from me Helen sullivan, for today and for next year. I’m going to have a baby.

Thank you, as always, for following us and those always helpful readers who have submitted news and tips in the last eighteen months.

See you in September 2022, whatever it is.

01:54

Malaysia records record monthly deaths after counting arrears

Malaysia recorded 9,671 deaths due to Covid in September, the deadliest month since the pandemic began, government data showed on Friday, although authorities have said the increase was mainly due to the late inclusion of deaths from previous months. .

Reuters: The rise has brought Malaysia’s death toll to one of the highest per capita in Asia, even as new infections have slowed in recent weeks amid an intensified vaccination program.

The September figure accounted for more than a third of the total 26,335 Covid deaths reported in Malaysia, which has recorded more than 2.2 million infections, the third highest number in Southeast Asia.

However, Health Ministry officials say the reporting of many deaths has been delayed, some up to several months, as the surge in cases overwhelmed hospitals and testing laboratories.

In September, the ministry began publishing daily data based on the time of the deaths, as well as the reporting date, in an attempt to improve transparency and remove the delay.

Although Malaysia reported a daily average of 322 Covid deaths in September, actual daily deaths fell to 89 as of Thursday based on a seven-day moving average, the data presented.

Authorities have pledged to reduce delays by imposing time limits on hospitals to confirm the cause of death.

01:39

UK Cases Increase After School Return

The number of new daily Covid infections in the UK has risen in the last month after the removal of most pandemic restrictions and when schools and offices reopened, fueled by the Delta variant. The last daily figures as of Sept. 30 show 36,480 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK, an increase since the beginning of the month.

The government said an additional 137 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK total to 136,662. Almost 49 million people have received a first injection of the coronavirus vaccine, approximately 90% of the adult population. Almost 45 million, about 83%, have had a second.

01:24

Summary

Hello and welcome to today’s live coronavirus coverage.

