Coronavirus Live News: US Launches $ 3.2 Billion Virus Treatment Program; England opens vaccines to all adults | World News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives Pfizer vaccine

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first injection of the Pfizer Covid vaccine on Friday, as the country intensifies efforts to inoculate its population, Reuters reports.

The Pacific island nation closed its borders and used harsh blocking measures to become one of the few countries that has practically eliminated Covid in the community, but the government faces criticism for a slow launch of vaccines.

“I’m smiling under the mask,” Ardern said as he sat down to receive the injection at a vaccination center in Auckland, as the media watched.

US Launches $ 3.2 Billion Virus Treatment Program

The United States is dedicating $ 3.2 billion to accelerate the development of antiviral pills to treat Covid-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics.

AP: The new program will invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for Covid, but it will also work to find treatments for other viruses, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. He announced the investment Thursday at a briefing at the White House.

“There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential,” he said, including Ebola, dengue, West Nile respiratory syndrome and the Middle East.

But he added, “Vaccines clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal.The United States approved an antiviral drug, remdesivir, specifically for Covid, and allowed the emergency use of three antibody therapies that help the immune system fight the virus. But all drugs must be administered intravenously in hospitals or medical clinics, and demand has been low due to these logistical hurdles.

Health experts have increasingly called for a convenient pill that patients can take themselves when symptoms first appear. Some drug manufacturers are testing such drugs, but initial results are not expected for several months. The new funds will accelerate those tests and support private sector research, development and manufacturing.

England opens vaccines to everyone over 18 from Friday

The health service in England will open Covid vaccines to everyone over the age of 18 on Friday, a big step towards the government’s goal of giving every adult who wants a vaccine a first injection next month, Reuters reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the full reopening of England from closure to July 19 on Monday due to an increase in cases, but also sped up his vaccination plans, promising to give each adult a first dose by the same date.

“Offering all adults a jab less than 200 days after the launch of the program is one of the greatest collective achievements of our country, having saved more than 14,000 lives so far,” he said, referring to estimates from Public Health England. on the impact of the vaccine launch.

Britain has given a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 42 million people, almost 80% of adults, while more than half have received both injections.

The health authorities of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland carry out their own vaccination campaigns. Wales and Northern Ireland have already made vaccines available to any adult, while Scotland offers them to anyone over the age of 30.

The Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are being rolled out across the UK, although authorities have said that people under the age of 40 should be offered an alternative to injecting AstraZeneca after it was linked to rare blood clots. .

Here are the other key recent developments:

Wales is delaying further easing of coronavirus restrictions for four weeks after seeing an increase in cases of the Delta variant of the disease first identified in India.

after seeing an increase in cases of the Delta variant of the disease first identified in India. Germany will reopen its borders later this month to non-EU citizens who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the government announced Thursday.

against Covid-19, the government announced Thursday. AstraZeneca may charge a higher price for its Covid-19 vaccine in dozens of poor countries once the pharmaceutical company decides the pandemic is over. , according to a copy of his contract with the University of Oxford seen by The Guardian.

, according to a copy of his contract with the University of Oxford seen by The Guardian. Travel in and out of the Lisbon metropolitan area will be prohibited during the coming weekends. as Portuguese authorities respond to an increase in new Covid-19 cases in the region around the capital, authorities announced.

as Portuguese authorities respond to an increase in new Covid-19 cases in the region around the capital, authorities announced. Nepal significantly reduced coronavirus infections after its worst outbreak, that bypassed the country’s medical system but desperately needs vaccinations, according to its health minister.

that bypassed the country’s medical system but desperately needs vaccinations, according to its health minister. Denmark to administer Covid-19 vaccines for 12-15 year olds TV 2 station reported, citing sources. Danish health authorities will hold a briefing on the use of vaccines in that age group later today amid concerns that there is limited information on potential side effects for children who have nothing to gain from such a move. .

TV 2 station reported, citing sources. Danish health authorities will hold a briefing on the use of vaccines in that age group later today amid concerns that there is limited information on potential side effects for children who have nothing to gain from such a move. . Austria announced that revelers will be allowed to return to the dance floor legally starting next month when nightclubs reopen. , in line with a broader relaxation of the measures.

, in line with a broader relaxation of the measures. France’s tourism sector takes another step towards normalcy with the reopening of Disneyland Paris, two weeks after the country reopened its borders to vaccinated visitors from around the world.

