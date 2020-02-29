Coronavirus made it to Ecuador

Ecuador was another country where there was a patient infected with coronavirus Covid-19. This was stated by the Minister of health of Ecuador Catalina Andrango Again, reports El Universo.

According to the Minister, we are talking about 70-year-old citizen of Ecuador who lives in Spain. She came home on February 14. At first she had no symptoms, but in the following days she felt sick.

Infected is in the ICU one of the clinics where the conditions for receiving such patients.

According to the latest world from the coronavirus has died 2941 people. The number of cases reached 85 983 people. More than 39 thousand people were recovered.

As reported by “FACTS”, Iran became the second country in the world, after China, with the highest mortality rate from coronavirus. The first death from the coronavirus COVID-19 were recorded in the United States.

