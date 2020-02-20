Coronavirus makes its own laws for businessmen in China

The largest Chinese delivery service Meituan feature introduced contactless delivery. In the last two weeks 80% of customers tried it.

Reported by Business Insider, citing the press-service.

When ordering contactless delivery courier leaves the order in place, the advance requested by the buyer, and then calls the customer to come take him, avoiding a personal meeting.

With every order Meituan for contactless delivery customers receive cards with information about the temperature all the people involved in the process of preparation and delivery, and also with a mark, disinfecting carriers if their equipment that day.

Meituan is a major supplier of delivery services in China, with 5.9 million retail partners, including global chains such as McDonald’s and Pizza Hut, and a staff of 700 thousand active couriers.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of coronavirus, was a city with the largest share of orders for contactless delivery in all of China – 95,1% off on all orders.

The service was also extremely popular in other Chinese cities where there were no virus.

26 Jan Meituan, the company conducted a pilot of contactless delivery in Wuhan and quickly launched the service across the country. After that, other major suppliers of services such as Ele.me and KFC, has launched similar services in China.