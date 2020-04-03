Coronavirus: Mcdonald’s will re-open its restaurants as a drive and in-home delivery !

Share on Facebook

The confinement will last until 15 April, minimum… Mcdonald’s has decided to reopen restaurants ! Deliveries are possible !

Mcdonald’s changes his mind ! The chain of fast-food restaurant had closed its restaurants during the containment… But the deliveries and the drives will soon reopen ! Attention to pounds !

The coronavirus causes a lot of problems… During the confinement, the masks are missing, all the public places close… which led Mcdonald’s to close its restaurants.

Good news, therefore, for our summer body. Containment, therefore no output… but deliveries possible. Thus, we can take weight without getting out of the house !

The closure of Mcdonald’s appear, therefore, that we save for this summer… But the restaurants will reopen ! Les Echos announced that 12 Mcdonald’s had not closed… other Thirty will reopen their doors !

Attention, it should not be confused. The containment remains in place, we will not be able to go get a BigMac at Mcdonalds on the corner… On the other hand, we can go through the drive !

30 Mcdonald’s restaurants reopened ?

The brand announces asto pick up her menu Best of no contact will be possible. But some apps also allow the delivery of Mcdonald’s… And it is off !

The BigMac you were missing ? You will therefore be able to make you deliver a time-to-time. It should still not abuse ! It often reduces the sport when it is still in the house…

No question, therefore, eat more or more fat. We suggest you earn your BigMac after a bit of sport, history does not have too much regret !

A question remains : where are these restaurants ? It is, for the moment, three in the paris region, some Towers also…

But Mcdonald’s has not yet said where it will open the other thirty ! All we know is that Mcdonald’s will open restaurants in drive and delivery after a period of test.

Because yes, the containment presents problems of health. We should not create outbreaks of coronavirus… so we’ll have to adapt. But most of all, be very careful !