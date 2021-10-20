Coronavirus News Live: Singapore Reports Highest Covid Cases Ever Recorded, UK Urged To Enact ‘Plan B’ Or Risk NHS Crisis | World News

01:29

Welcome back to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m Samantha Lock and I’ll be reporting from Sydney, Australia to bring you the latest developments.

Just a few months after the Delta variant wreaked havoc around the world, a newly detected branch has been identified and is reportedly on the rise across England. Identified as AY.4.2, the deformation is “on an increasing trajectory”, according to a instructions from the UK Health Security Agency. With two mutations in its spike protein, the virus can more easily enter cells.

Meanwhile, UK ministers are urged to implement extensive winter ‘plan B’ measures to curb the sharp rise in Covid infections or efforts to address a 5 million patient delay could be derailed.

The head of the NHS Confederation gave the warning when the UK recorded 223 deaths from Covid, its highest level since March along with one of the highest weekly rates of new cases reported in the world. Infections have risen sharply since early October, but the government is reluctant to introduce the additional restrictions set out in its winter plan, such as masks, vaccine passports and tips for working from home.

At USA , Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of Covid booster dose this week. The next announcement from the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with the authorization for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson injections boosters.

