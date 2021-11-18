Coronavirus News Live: Sweden To Introduce Covid Pass, UK Study Finds Delta Branch Less Likely To Cause Symptoms | World News

01:08

Hi, I’m Samantha Lock again to bring you the latest Covid headlines.

Sweden is presenting a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate for public gatherings and events with more than 100 people indoors, authorities said Wednesday.

Health Minister Lena Hallengren said the country expected to see an increase in cases during the winter and “was not isolated from the rest of the world.”

The vaccination pass will be necessary for those over 16 or 18 years old, the government has yet to decide, in events such as concerts, theaters and sporting events, but not in restaurants and bars.

Scientists studying a branch of the Covid Delta variant increasing in England and known as AY.4.2, found that it is less likely to cause symptoms than the dominant Delta variant, AY.4.

Here’s a quick rundown of the latest headlines:

the us It is set to drive vaccine manufacturing and produce at least 1 billion doses a year. The Biden administration plans to dedicate billions of dollars to increase vaccine manufacturing in the US to produce at least 1 billion doses each year, in an effort to shore up the global supply of Covid-19 for the poorest countries. and, at the same time, anticipate future pandemics.

The Australian state of Victoria will lift restrictions for fully vaccinated people starting at midnight Thursday.

The Covid Delta variant Researchers have revealed that the branch is “less likely” to cause symptoms, although experts say the finding requires further scrutiny.

Europe It is the only region with an increase in deaths from Covid, reports the World Health Organization. Deaths from covid increased 5% in the last week, as deaths in all regions except Europe remained stable or decreased, and totaled 50,000 worldwide last week. Of the 3.3 million new infections reported, 2.1 million came from Europe.

Spain has approved the use of a Covid-19 booster vaccine for people between the ages of 60 and 69 and for healthcare workers, as part of an effort to combat rising infections.

the Czech Republic and Slovakia Both reported daily record cases of novel coronaviruses on Wednesday, a day before the two European Union countries plan to pass new restrictions on unvaccinated people in response to rising infections.

A fourth wave of Covid is hitting Germany with "full force," says Merkel. Germany reported 52,826 new infections on Wednesday, a third more than a week ago and another daily record, while 294 people died.

Belgium tightened its coronavirus restrictions, requiring wider use of masks indoors and enforcing work from home, as cases rose in the country's fourth wave of Covid. The country has one of the highest per capita case rates in the EU.

the United Kingdom reported another 38,263 Covid infections and 201 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Mandatory vaccination passports will be entered in North Ireland.

Deaths from covid have decreased by 17% in the Americas over the past week, but more populous countries like the us , Brazil and Colombia are seeing a leveling off of new infections after weeks of downward trends, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday.

Hungary reported 10,265 new Covid-19 infections, its highest daily count since the end of March.

