Coronavirus occurs: the number of victims COVID-19 in the world has close to 5 thousand

With the three citizens of Ukraine in the world as of the evening of 12 March there were 129 846 people infected with coronavirus Covid-19.

The number of victims of infection reached 4931, and recovered more than 68 thousand people.

This writes the Russian “Interfax” with reference to the newspaper South China Morning Post, which maintains an electronic count of the number of patients who died and recovered, based on official data of respective countries.

The publication said that in mainland China — 80 of 793 patients (died 3169), Italy — 15 113 (1016), Iran — 10 075 (429), South Korea — 7869 (66), Spain — 2950 (84), France — 2281 (48), Germany — 1567 (three), in Japan, subject to the standing quarantine in Yokohama cruise — 1316 (22), USA — 987 (35).

More than 600 cases of infection with coronavirus was recorded in Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, more than 500 in the UK, more than 400 in Sweden, 300 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria, more than 200 in Qatar, more than 100 — in Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada.

Data do not include new information about changes in the situation in China and South Korea over the past day, which should come soon.

Recall that the CEO who Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus announced on Wednesday about the pandemic in connection with the continuation and spread of coronavirus in the world.

“We came to the conclusion that the situation with Covid-19 can be described as a pandemic,“he said at a press conference in Geneva.

but only if all States will take the necessary steps to combat it.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter