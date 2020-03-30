Coronavirus originated due to natural selection — study

Covid-19 has all the signs of emergence in nature, rather than in the laboratory.

Scientists compared genetic data with data from other coronaviruses, and found that SARS-CoV-2 arose as a result of natural selection.

“Comparing available data on the genome sequence to known strains of coronavirus, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV 2 arose as a result of natural processes,” said study co-author Christian Andersen, associate Professor of immunology and Microbiology at the Scripps Research.

Also, the study of microbiologists showed that nucleotides help the virus to grab and penetrate the cells of humans and animals.

Source: News Week