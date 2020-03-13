Coronavirus: Pornhub offers its premium version to the Italians !

Share on Facebook

Pornhub is going to offer a small gift to his Italian fans. Confined to their homes, they will be able to enjoy the premium version of the platform.

While the Italians must stay at home to guard against the coronavirus, Pornhub offers them a small gift. Yes, the platform unlocks the option premium to subscribers in Italy. MCE TV says it all.

Pornhub has very strong ! Indeed, the platform has just made a super promo to the Italians. It must be said that Italy is the 2nd country most affected by the coronavirus. Even though its inhabitants are confined to their homes, as much as they amuse themselves as they can.

The giant of the streaming X -, has therefore decided to offer a premium subscription. After all, in order to brave the coronavirus, all the shops have had to close shop. Except those of first necessity, of course. Those who are not in tele-working will therefore be able to enjoy the quality content of the porn site…

And watch the first movie non-porn Pornhub, of course ! In fact, the giant of the porn has made its 1st documentary serious. That being said, this news caused a lot of laughter to the internet users on Reddit. It was on this site that we learned that the option premium was open to the country shaped like a boot… All of this, because of the sars coronavirus.

Pornhub is surfing on the wave of the Coronavirus

We may say, the giant X knows how to speak to him. After a porn movie green and a docu on the underside of clubs strip tease, the platform is riding on the coronavirus. It must be said that the Italians are forced to stay home, to not spread the virus nor the disease.

The coronavirus has hit Italy full force. If it is known that it affects mostly older, we also know that Italy has one of the populations most aged in the world. It is not surprising that the State puts to great lengths, so.

However, it is unknown whether the Italians will take advantage of this promo, provided by Pornhub. In any case, Pornhub, he would give them this opportunity during the month of march. One way of breaking the boredom. It is hoped that this virus will not be more than ancient history. Forza Italia !