Coronavirus prevented: the mission to Mars was postponed for 2 years

It seems that in the coming years, humanity will be able to satisfy your curiosity about the red planet, Mars, only, from the information sent by Curiosity Rover.

The reason — the European space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Corporation, Russian Federal space Agency decided to postpone the launch of the second ExoMars mission to explore Mars until 2022. About it writes “Echo of Moscow” with reference to ESA.

“In the framework of the special meeting of heads of ESA and Roscosmos, Jan Werner and Dmitry Rogozin agreed that further tests of the spacecraft with final hardware and software. In addition, the parties acknowledged that the final stage of ExoMars compromised the General deterioration of the epidemiological situation in European countries“, — said in a statement.

It is noted that the experts rated all the actions necessary for launch permissions to perform risk and schedule. Taking into account the recommendations submitted by the European and Russian General inspectors, experts ExoMars came to the conclusion that the tests necessary to ensure that all components of the spacecraft was suitable for use on Mars, require more time to complete.

“We want to be 100% confident in the successful execution of the mission. We can’t afford mistakes. More verification efforts ensure a safe journey and the best scientific results on Mars,” said Werner.

Mission 2020 was to be the second attempt of the ESA and the Russian space Agency to explore Mars in March 2016 to the planet was sent to the station ExoMars-2016, consisting of a European orbital module TGO with two Russian scientific instruments and European lander Schiaparelli. In October 2016 TGO went into orbit around Mars, Schiaparelli and crashed while landing.

So at the moment a successful Mars mission with the landing of a spacecraft on the planet is that there is only NASA.

that will allow you to get to Mars in six days.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter