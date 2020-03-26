Coronavirus reached even Putin

A nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution, which provide for the nullification of presidential terms of Vladimir Putin, will be delayed because of the pandemic coronavirus.

This was announced by Putin himself in an address to the people of Russia.

“Naturally, the question arises about organizing a nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution, with a pre-defined date 22 APR… I Think that the vote should be deferred to a later date,” Putin said.

Also to reduce the velocity spread of the disease, the Russian President announced the week of 30 March to 5 April outside.

“The weekend will run from Saturday 28 March to Sunday 5 April. All the structures of life-support, including medical institutions, pharmacies, shops, companies, providing banking, financial payments, transportation and authorities at all levels will continue its work”, – said Putin.

According to the American center at Johns Hopkins, in Russia officially registered 495 cases of coronavirus disease. Died 1 person, and 22 recovered.

Constitutional reform in Russia would allow Putin to remain in power until 2036.

The next presidential elections in Russia will take place in 2024.