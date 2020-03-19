Coronavirus reached the Prince of Monaco

Prince of Monaco albert received a positive test result for coronavirus.

It is reported by the EP with reference to the statement of the Prince’s Palace.

Albert II, head of the Principality of Monaco continues to work from his home, and his condition is not worrisome, said the Prince’s Palace.

Information about the infection of the Prince came three days after President Serzh tell, the Prime Minister of the city-state, also received a positive test result for coronavirus.

Thus, the Prince was tenth resident of Monaco, who picked up the coronavirus, because the government of Monaco announced on Wednesday that the number of cases in the Principality is nine.

Hours ago Prince albert II announced the strengthening of measures in Monaco, aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.