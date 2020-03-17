Coronavirus retreated: Tom Hanks and his wife have been treated and discharged from hospital

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who had previously been infected with coronavirus new type have been treated in Australia.

The actor said on Monday us magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

As noted in the publication, Hanks and Wilson discharged from hospital. They are now quarantined in a rented house in Australia.

The actor last week announced that he and his wife contracted the virus in Australia, where Hanks came to participate in the shooting of the film directed by baz Luhrmann about Elvis Presley. Due to illness of the actor working on the film was suspended.

The material States that Hanks and Wilson probably contracted the coronavirus in the United States or during the flight to Australia.

Recall, March 15 American singer Lady Gaga announced that together with their dogs isolated themselves to protect themselves and their loved ones from the spread of coronavirus infection.

A famous Russian singer of Ukrainian origin Mykola Trumpeter told that had been infected with a coronavirus infection and felt terrible pain.

sick with coronavirus COVID-19. The star wrote that is a week in isolation in his home.

