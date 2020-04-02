Coronavirus returned to Wuhan: student Chinese brought COVID-19 from the UK home

The Chinese city of Wuhan, which began the spread of coronavirus infection around the world, until recently, was proud to be in this several days not recorded new infections. But it happened irreparable: 16-year-old student-Chinese, who arrived from Newcastle, is back COVID-19 to his homeland.

This is the first imported case of infection in Wuhan in history, writes the Daily Mail.

It is known that the infected student March 21 flew from the UK, and on March 22 made a change at Dubai and arrived in Beijing. Authorities ordered him to return to his native Wuhan by train and isolate themselves, and on 28 March had come the test results — when testing the presence of coronavirus, the test showed a positive result. The young man was immediately hospitalized.

Meanwhile, a special regime in the city cleared. Two months after the introduction of quarantine, a few days there were not recorded any new cases of the disease. Resumed work of public transport and businesses, but local residents not yet removed the mask and kept apart at a distance of five feet. Continue to enter the largest shopping Mall, need to show very very helpful on the phone and measure the temperature.

The same thing is happening in many cities of China and make public transport, airports and long-distance trains, opened bars and restaurants. The Chinese government expressed readiness to remove the quarantine, which operated for about three months.

Therefore, the inhabitants of the city of Wuhan is very alarmed: nobody would like to return to a period of quarantine with its limitations. Meanwhile, in China was 691 imported case of infection.

Also continues to worsen pandemic coronavirus worldwide: how to write “FACTS” on Wednesday, April 1, the number of deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 in the world has passed another psychological mark and is now at 46 thousand 155 people. Per day added 3 853 new cases with a fatal outcome. The mortality rate remains at 19%. The total number of infected close to a million their was already 921 thousand. On the first day of April, it was revealed 62 thousand 700 new cases of infection. The coronavirus detected in 201 countries of the world.

