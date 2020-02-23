Coronavirus ruined an important football match in Italy: touched and Ukraine

In Italy the epidemic of the coronavirus canceled matches of the 25th round of the football Italian League (Serie A). In particular, will host the match between Atalanta players of the national team of Ukraine Ruslan Malinovsky and “Sassuolo”. The corresponding order was made by the Minister of youth policy and sport of Italy, Vincenzo Spadafora.

The ban covers all sports events in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, where is recorded the most active spread of the coronavirus. So, in the Veneto region from the disease died a 78-year-old man, and in Lombardy a victim of the disease was the 75-year-old woman.

Under threat was the holding in Milan the UEFA Europa League match inter V Ludogorets (Bulgaria), scheduled for February 27. Meeting can move or hold at the stadium “Giuseppe Meazza” in an empty stadium.

At the moment, the government of Italy isolated 10 cities. People are forbidden to leave their municipalities, and the entrance is also closed. Suspended public events sports, cultural, recreational and religious nature.

Special measures affected about 50 thousand people in 11 municipalities in five regions. For violation of the prohibitions applies to 3 months in prison.

We will remind, as of February 22, in Italy there were already 60 of those infected with the coronavirus COVID-19.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter