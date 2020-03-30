Coronavirus ruthless: the couple lived together for 65 years and died in one day from COVID-19

Coronavirus continues to sow death in the United States, which has become the absolute leader in the number of new infections per day in the world.

When this cruel disease spares neither infants nor the elderly. On one of these sad cases, said entrepreneur Steve Nash from the city of Chicago, Illinois.

It said leads to “Tape.ru” with reference to The Mirror.

According to Stephen, his grandparents were married 65 years and died within a few hours after infection with coronavirus in the day, when the country recorded a jump in deaths due to the coronavirus.

“I lost my grandparents in 24 hours due to the coronavirus. Hug your beloved tight”, — wrote Nash.

He posted a photo of the deceased and wrote that they had six children and 18 grandchildren.

Also edition recalls the case of a resident of the U.S. state of new Jersey: she and her three children died from the coronavirus in one week. 19 family members are isolated, two of them were in intensive care, the state of another is assessed as stable.

