Coronavirus: shave you beard and moustache to avoid being sick !

Shave the beard and moustache could limit the spread of the coronavirus. According to an expert, these are nests bacteria.

Should he shave the beard to minimize the risk of infection with the coronavirus ? According to an expert, it would be better, yes. In fact, the beards are too provided to tend to retain the virus. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Bad news for hipsters : it would be better to shave the beard, the face of the sars coronavirus. Yes, even if they give a certain charm to some, they serve as nests for bacteria.

Moreover, it is not a secret for anyone in the health experts. It will not be necessary to wait for the covid-19 we strike for the doctors to recommend the size of the beard.

Interviewed by BFMTV, Patrick Pelloux, an emergency room physician, therefore, has revealed that the coronavirus could take on a beard or a moustache, then sneezing. Tenacious, the virus…

Finally, for the doctor, it is not to make a crusade against all down. Although he says that ” it is very dirty, beards and mustaches “.

Where the shoe pinches, is that it indicates that the coronavirus could take ” several hours “ in the hair of our beards. Might be better to spend a little bit of clipper or razor so.

Coronavirus: beards and whiskers that are too long should be avoided

However, this is not the first time that it twists the neck to the beards that are too long. In 2017 already, the u.s. health authorities déconseillaient beards too provided.

This document published by the CDC, therefore, has been handed over to the taste of the day. Thus, they recommend trimming your beards up close, and to stop the spread of the virus.

As a beard that’s too long can be counter-productive, if you’re wearing a mask. As you say, these tips are not to be applied only during the outbreak of coronavirus, but beyond.

You say it never enough : shave the beard, to prevent the spread of the covid-19. On this, your razors !