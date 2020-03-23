Coronavirus: Siri can answer all your questions

Share on Facebook

Apple updates Siri. With this new version, artificial intelligence can now respond to your questions about the Coronavirus.

Apple has just updated Siri. The wizard of Apple can respond to your questions and concerns about the Coronavirus.

Just a question. ” Say to Siri is that I have the coronavirus ?” In France, the artificial intelligence will guide you on a frequently asked questions of the government. In the United States, even better, Siri makes you fill out a questionnaire to verify your state of health, but also reassured you.

Siri is, therefore, able to pass a medical test. It then asks you if you have fever, if you are coughing, breathing difficulties and also other symptoms.

Once the survey was completed, the artificial intelligence gives you a list of tips to comply with. This goes to the simple “stay at home” until to call 911 for more serious cases.

Siri answers your questions about the coronavirus

In France, Siri is not yet as strong. No dialogue with the virtual assistant of Apple. It redirects just to the site of the French government to have answers to your questions.

For the moment Siri is still not a doctor and can not precisely answer the tough questions about the disease. Apple has made this update to try to move citizens to pay attention to their health.

Apple is not the only one to have made this step. The wizard of Amazon, Alexa, and the wizard Google are also able to respond to basic questions on the Covid-19.

Then, a single word of order : to stay at home for the moment. That you are in good health or with symptoms that do not move. Do not go to the hospital for a single symptom, our physicians already have a lot of work to do.

In short, take care of yourself and continue to read the site MCETV to change you the ideas !