Coronavirus: the diving masks Decathlon useful to the hospitals !

The mask snorkeling “Easybreath” Decathlon would it be a solution to overcome the lack of mask in hospitals ? And so, to protect the caregivers of the coronavirus ? MCE TV replies to you !

Well, yes ! You have understood well ! The mask snorkeling Decathlon is well-tested to meet the needs of hospitals in this period of coronavirus.

And for good reason ! The lack of masks FFP2 is so important that it becomes critical, therefore, to find a solution for the hospital environment.

The “Easybreath” Decathlon would therefore protect the caregivers. Because it covers the entire face. But that’s not all !

This product has a system of breathing particular. He has a vision to 180 degrees under water. The hospitals will therefore be able to use it as a respirator.

On Wednesday, the firm Decathlon has therefore taken the word on Twitter. “These last few days, we were solicited by research centres, hospitals, universities... In several countries “

“Naturally, we agreed to share our plans 3D and our technical information to projects that are the most serious and advanced. “

An arm of iron between theEasybreath, and the Coronavirus

Indeed, the spread of the coronavirus is so fast that all professionals have therefore turned to the Decathlon ! This was explained by one of the representatives of the brand in France.

“The claims and issues arising for professionals and individuals are numerous. I can’t give you precise figures. We understand that trials be tempted to win this war. “

This type of mask, therefore, becomes an issue : ” beyond the mask of aquatic hiking, this is the core issue of the protection which is at the heart of applications. “

According to this representative, many French hospitals have already conducted tests with the Easybreath. “We have provided brands , but we have not yet had a return on these tests.

Then this solution will she be able to overcome the lack of masks FFP2 ? Case to follow on MCE TV !