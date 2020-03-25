Coronavirus: the diving masks Decathlon useful to the hospitals !

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Share on Facebook

In the midst of a shortage of masks, it would seem that the diving masks Decathlon protect so the doctors of the coronavirus !

The mask snorkeling “Easybreath” Decathlon would it be a solution to overcome the lack of mask in hospitals ? And so, to protect the caregivers of the coronavirus ? MCE TV replies to you !

Well, yes ! You have understood well ! The mask snorkeling Decathlon is well-tested to meet the needs of hospitals in this period of coronavirus.

And for good reason ! The lack of masks FFP2 is so important that it becomes critical, therefore, to find a solution for the hospital environment.

The “Easybreath” Decathlon would therefore protect the caregivers. Because it covers the entire face. But that’s not all !

This product has a system of breathing particular. He has a vision to 180 degrees under water. The hospitals will therefore be able to use it as a respirator.

On Wednesday, the firm Decathlon has therefore taken the word on Twitter. “These last few days, we were solicited by research centres, hospitals, universities... In several countries “

“Naturally, we agreed to share our plans 3D and our technical information to projects that are the most serious and advanced. “

Coronavirus: les masques de plongée Decathlon utiles aux hopitaux !

Coronavirus: les masques de plongée Decathlon utiles aux hopitaux !

Coronavirus: the diving masks Decathlon useful to the hospitals !

An arm of iron between theEasybreath, and the Coronavirus

Indeed, the spread of the coronavirus is so fast that all professionals have therefore turned to the Decathlon ! This was explained by one of the representatives of the brand in France.

“The claims and issues arising for professionals and individuals are numerous. I can’t give you precise figures. We understand that trials be tempted to win this war. “

This type of mask, therefore, becomes an issue : ” beyond the mask of aquatic hiking, this is the core issue of the protection which is at the heart of applications. “

According to this representative, many French hospitals have already conducted tests with the Easybreath. “We have provided brands , but we have not yet had a return on these tests.

Then this solution will she be able to overcome the lack of masks FFP2 ? Case to follow on MCE TV !

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article