Coronavirus: the footballers to launch a challenge with toilet paper !

Confined due to the coronavirus, the footballers are launching the Stay At Home challenge. MCE TV tells you more !

It’s official, several countries are now in confinement due to the coronavirus. Besides, this is a situation unusual to say the least.

But these measures are necessary. So, how can we look after ?

In fact, spending long days stuck in we can very quickly become very annoying. But what to do ?

As the countries have decided to suspend the championships because of the sars coronavirus. Well, the footballers have found a solution to play anyway.

In fact, they have launched a new challenge on the social networks: the Stay At Home challenge. And this is all just fiddling with the toilet paper.

However, there was not only the footballers who are at the origin of this challenge. In fact, the soccer girls also participate. We love it !

Coronavirus: containment

The situation has not at all improved in recent times. Moreover, the government has decided to take more stringent measures. And c’is normal !

Indeed, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus this is the time to containment. Not very fun ! But don’t come out for several days can very quickly become boring.

But it is good that social networks do exist ! In fact, the new challenge trend that is fiddling with the toilet paper. Ah !

If some manage to do a nice series of juggles, others do it even blindfolded ! The real talent !

Moreover, many videos are circulating on the networks. And footballers do the challenge with more or less success. Congratulations to all of them !

It shows you the videos at the bottom of the article ! And why do not try at home ? Alternatively, for the less athletic, there are of course other alternatives. Don’t panic !

In any case, in the meantime, it is especially necessary to follow the measures put in place. As well, we will soon be able to overcome the sars coronavirus. Courage to all !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Linda Dallmann (@dallmannlinda) on March 15, 2020 at 10 :48 am PDT