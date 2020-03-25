Coronavirus: the latest episode of The Walking Dead season 10 not released !

Share on Facebook

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will be coming to an end. However, fans will not have the chance to see the season finale due to a virus !

Season 10 of The Walking Dead set the stage for many conflicts. The fans will not have the chance to see the end of the series. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

For the past several months, fans of The Walking Dead can keep up with the season 10. The new season does not lack for action and there has been big conflicts with the Whisperers.

In fact, the community has imposed its territory and it has made many victims over the episodes. And, Daryl, Carol, and the others have done everything for revenge against the group of Alpha and they have put several times in danger.

However, in the past week, fans have especially had to say goodbye to Michonne. The character knows that Rick is alive and she decided to search for it. This leaves an open end for Danai Gurira.

The actress of The Walking Dead has a schedule loaded with his role in Black Panther for Marvel. Thus, she has chosen to end its contract with AMC. However, nothing says that it will not return later in the series.

The Walking Dead : no last episode of the program !

So far, fans of The Walking Dead may well be very disappointed. In fact, the coronavirus force the production to stop filming series and movies. As well, the final episode of season 10 will not take place on the 12 April as planned.

The chain AMC will not be able to broadcast the last episode of season 10. And for good reason, the episode is still in post-production , and it is not mounted. The team could not finish the episode due to the confinement in Los Angeles.

Because of this, the fans will not be able to know how the season 10 ends. You will certainly need to wait several weeks to see several months to see this last episode of The Walking Dead.

Finally, the spin-off of the series, the World Beyond will not happen no more on the 12th of April next on the chain. The production has not been able to finish making the episodes and the series will arrive ” later in the year “. Suffice to say, it will have to be patient…