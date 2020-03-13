Coronavirus: the League 1 fully suspended !

Share on Facebook

Any league 1 football was suspended because of the spread of the Coronavirus. It tells you more.

And no it has not finished with the coronavirus. It is even very far away. ! Now it is all the league 1 which has been suspended. How ? In fact, no match will be played on French soil until further order. And this is true for the professionals as the amateurs.

Since a few days already, the cancellations are linked together. And the coronavirus has not spared the sports world. In fact, the NBA had already been suspended until further notice. Also, several football matches were recently played behind closed doors. The series A and league 1 are now suspended.

In order to slow the spread of the virus. In Italy, a football player has been tested positive. Oh ! But since the announcement to all those who have been in contact with him are in quarantine. Including CR7 !

Coronavirus, the consequences

Since its emergence, its spread does not stop. In fact, in France there are more and more cases of Coronavirus. Also to slow down the spread the government has taken firm steps. In fact, the state has canceled several events. To avoid the gathering crowd. It is quite normal !

The virus also affects the sports world. And here’s how ! In effect, the federations have canceled several matches. Until new order ! This is logical ! Today LFP has declared the suspension of all meetings. The FFF had also suspended all its competitions. Sad news for the fans.

The other hand, all of the schools, high schools and nurseries closed Monday. And until further order. The residents will also be invited to limit their movement. It is normal ! However, there will be no restrictions next transport. The government also reminds us of the importance of properly washing hands. For the moment, France is the 3rd country in Europe most affected by the coronavirus. Just behind Spain and Italy. And the 1 rest of china. Where it all began.