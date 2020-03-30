Coronavirus: the porn sites are exploding in the audiences for the containment !

Share on Facebook

Soon two weeks of confinement, and hearings of porn sites explode ! Who says stay at home, said apaprement solitary pleasure.

It is necessary to be engaged in when one is at home ! Emmanuel Macron has announced two more weeks at home. Home must be found to deal with. And apparently, the French are fun. Proof : the hearings of porn sites explode !

Porn sites have made an effort to entertain the population. Porn Hub offers its premium version to all for free during the month of march. It is not yet known if this offer will be extended for the month of April.

On the French side, Jacquie and Michel offers ten free movies then that Dorcel has authorized access to his entire site and all its movies for free. And in the light of the figures, these initiatives have so enjoyed it.

Cedric O, secretary of state in charge of digital has announced the figures. In FranceInfo, Friday, he explained that the consumption of porn films has increased 50% in recent weeks.

Porn sites explode records

“People do what they want, this is not my case. What I want is that everyone can connect to, without that it prevents the telemedicine, tele-working or distance-learning courses of the children, ” he added.

Also, Netflix reduces the quality of videos like Youtube. The goal : to limit the consumption of bandwidth. Fans of porn will, therefore, reduce the quality of their videos.

“We take measures to ensure that everyone can engage in its activities, but it bothers others , “said Cedric O. For the moment, no problem, everyone can indulge in its activities.

Speaking porno, le Canard chained has leaked a conversation between the members of the government on the subject. A conversation surreal in order to reduce the flow rate. It puts you in the extract that has made the rounds of social networks. Occupied during the confinement !