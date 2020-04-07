Coronavirus: the victims of the virus illustrate their total loss of taste in a video shock !

Share on Facebook

We now know that the coronavirus has an impact on your taste. A video was made to illustrate this side effect.

We know now, the loss of sense of smell and of taste are symptoms of the coronavirus. The tabloid English, The Sun asked people with a small video to illustrate this loss.

And what we can say is that the video is impressive. The people with the coronavirus taste of raw onions, vinegar or chilli.

A man describes what he feels by drinking vinegar ass dry. ” It is as if I was drinking the water. I feel it in my throat, but it could be just water. “

Same feeling when he bites into a raw onion. “It is as if I was eating an apple. It is not bad. And there egain, no taste I don’t.”

The coronavirus affects all tastes. You can eat something that you hate that smell, not the taste !

The coronavirus causes a loss of taste amazing !

After the man, it is a woman of the coronavirus that is ready to play. For it is the test with chili flakes.

“In normal times, tears would flow from my eyes, I should cough, but I do not feel anything. I don’t feel that it is spicy. In fact, it is as if I was chewing dust. “

For the joke, The Sun is a taste of the woman the sauce Pot very criticized in the United States. Known to be almost inedible, the woman must, therefore, taste it.

And it’s totally crazy, the young woman reached for the coronavirus does not feel absolutely nothing. ” I can feel it. My mouth knows that she should feel something salty, but, true, it could be just Nutella.”

A feeling pretty frustrating and worse than when you have a little cold passenger which prevents them from enjoying the dishes. In any case