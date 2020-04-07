Coronavirus: the victims of the virus illustrate their total loss of taste in a video shock !

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Coronavirus: les victimes du virus illustrent leur perte totale de goût dans une vidéo choc !

Coronavirus: les victimes du virus illustrent leur perte totale de goût dans une vidéo choc !

Share on Facebook

We now know that the coronavirus has an impact on your taste. A video was made to illustrate this side effect.

We know now, the loss of sense of smell and of taste are symptoms of the coronavirus. The tabloid English, The Sun asked people with a small video to illustrate this loss.

And what we can say is that the video is impressive. The people with the coronavirus taste of raw onions, vinegar or chilli.

A man describes what he feels by drinking vinegar ass dry. ” It is as if I was drinking the water. I feel it in my throat, but it could be just water.

Same feeling when he bites into a raw onion. It is as if I was eating an apple. It is not bad. And there egain, no taste I don’t.

The coronavirus affects all tastes. You can eat something that you hate that smell, not the taste !

Coronavirus: les victimes du virus illustrent leur perte totale de goût dans une vidéo choc !

Coronavirus: les victimes du virus illustrent leur perte totale de goût dans une vidéo choc !

Coronavirus: the victims of the virus illustrate their total loss of taste in a video shock !

The coronavirus causes a loss of taste amazing !

After the man, it is a woman of the coronavirus that is ready to play. For it is the test with chili flakes.

“In normal times, tears would flow from my eyes, I should cough, but I do not feel anything. I don’t feel that it is spicy. In fact, it is as if I was chewing dust. “

For the joke, The Sun is a taste of the woman the sauce Pot very criticized in the United States. Known to be almost inedible, the woman must, therefore, taste it.

And it’s totally crazy, the young woman reached for the coronavirus does not feel absolutely nothing. ” I can feel it. My mouth knows that she should feel something salty, but, true, it could be just Nutella.

A feeling pretty frustrating and worse than when you have a little cold passenger which prevents them from enjoying the dishes. In any case

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article