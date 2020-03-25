Coronavirus to blame? In China the pig was born a mutant with an elephant’s trunk (video)

Last week, March 19, in the Chinese province of Guigo, where in February was raging pandemic coronavirus, on one of the farms came to light pigs, one of which immediately drew the farmers ‘ attention.

About it writes Daily Mail.

The reason for this “special interest” — that on the face of the newborn there was a strange formation resembling an elephant’s trunk.

However, his skin was absolutely smooth, without hair.

One of the workers of the farm took an unusual pig on video and posted on the web.

The footage shows that the animal is under a special lamp for the care of livestock, while his healthy brothers and sisters sleeping together in baskets. Despite careful maintenance, the pig died a few hours after birth.

Information about mutations handed over to the local Department of agriculture, the exact cause of its occurrence remains unknown. Scientists speculate that it arose as a result of poisoning of the mother of the piglets pesticides.

“. He had a deformed skull, the eyes are shifted forward, and the mouth and nose are very small in size.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter