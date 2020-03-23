Coronavirus to help in PornHub reported an increase of attendance since the beginning of the pandemic

The site administration PornHub, whose content is strongly advised to review a well-known pediatrician and broadcaster Eugene Komorowski, said that after the start of the pandemic coronavirus and the introduction of quarantine in different countries, the attendance of the resource increased significantly.

This writes CNBC.

So, the world average attendance PornHub increased by 11%. While in Italy 57%, the peak of the peak of visits to the site occurred on March 11, and then went on the decline: March 17 the Italians visit the porn site is already 32% more than a month ago.

In France, attendance PornHub from 13 to 17 March rose 38%. The next day after on 12 March the government announced the closure on quarantine all schools and universities.

In Spain, attendance increased by 61.3%. The peak on March 17: three days earlier, authorities have restricted movement around the country.

In the US, attendance has increased by 6.4%, Canada 7.2%, and in Australia is 5.2%. In all three countries there are tight restrictions on movement and access from home.

In the Russian Federation began to visit the site is 6.6% more than in February.

While in South Korea, despite quarantine measures, attendance has only increased by 5%.

Ukraine in the statistics there.

The reason for increasing the website traffic to Pornhub see the transition of office workers to work at home as well as to provide free access to the premium accounts to residents of France, Italy, Spain and several other countries.

The quarantine was reflected also on the behavior of users: despite the fact that the morning hours are usually the busiest for the site, the number of visitors in this time decreased by 9%. Pornhub explains this change the fact that “people who did not need to go to work the next day, went to bed later and slept longer than usual.”

Resource analysts also recorded a growth of popularity of tags “coronavirus” and COVID-19.

According to the service, daily site visit an average of 120 million people. When Wednesday 18 March, the number of visitors to the site increased by 5.7% and at night the number of visits was 11% more than usual.

despite the fact that the Ukrainians began to watch porn less.

