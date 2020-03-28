Coronavirus to help you: Putin invited the leaders of the G20 to lift sanctions

As of the evening of March 27, the number of infected COVID-19 in the world has reached 585 thousand. Per day identified 53 of 190 thousand new cases. Was 2 759 deaths. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus is already 26 thousand 827 people. The mortality rate increased again and is now at 17%. In hospitals or in isolation remain 426 745 thousand infected. From them 22 thousand 86 people are in serious or critical condition. During the pandemic recovered 131 thousand 428 people. The coronavirus identified in 199 countries of the world.

“FACTS” have prepared your daily overview of key developments in the world associated with the pandemic.

ITALY

Friday, March 27, Italy has set a new sad record. The day the country died 919 infected with a coronavirus. The total number of fatalities is now 9 134. Italy holds the first place in the world for this tragic figure.

In addition, the day the country was found 5 909 new infected. As a result, the country has overtaken China and now holds second place in the world in the number of infected people, second only to the United States. In Italy 86 thousand 498 persons. Notes a large number of the infected among the health workers — 6 414. From the coronavirus has already killed 46 doctors.

The Italian government was forced to extend the strict quarantine imposed from 5 March to 3 April. While in Rome do not hide that are ready to maintain the restrictive measures even longer, if required by the situation. The head of the National institutes of health Silvio Brusaferro said on 27 March that the epidemic in the country has not yet reached its peak.

Authorities still have to constantly remind the Italians of the need to observe quarantine. Offenders so much, that the mayors of several cities broke down and recorded a joint video in which obscene insults urge my fellow citizens to think again and to treat the problem seriously.

Have all this and a positive side. In Italy there has been a dramatic reduction in the crime rate. From 1 to 22 March have been 53 thousand different crimes, which is 64% less than in the same period last year. The same situation is observed in Spain.

However, Europol warns of the upsurge of various kinds of fraud on the Internet. Speculators recovered quickly and now use the universal demand for certain products. We are talking about counterfeiting, the theft of money from credit cards, other types of cybercrime. Europol urges people to exercise caution and care not to succumb to anxiety and fear during a pandemic.

USA

The United States is now firmly holds first place by two indicators — the total number infected and the number of new cases of infection with coronavirus for days. COVID-19 identified already at 100 thousand 514 people in the country. Friday, March 27, there were 15 thousand 079 new case! During the pandemic in the United States died 1 546 carriers of the coronavirus. For the last day added 251 death.

While the US President, Donald trump continues to insist that he sees no need to impose strict quarantine in all States. The decision given by the White house at the mercy of the state governors. When Trump on March 27 indicated a sharp rise in new infections, he said that it is not associated with the further spread of the coronavirus, and the reason is that a large number of tests COVID-19, and it allows now to check tens of thousands of Americans daily.

Trump is in a good mood — he managed to push through Congress a package of emergency financial measures to support the economy during the crisis caused by the pandemic. and health Minister Matt Hancock. Infected also and Professor Chris whitty, chief adviser to the head of the government in the fight against the pandemic. All three feel well and do not need hospitalization. However, this calls into question the operation of the whole of the British government. Because Johnson, and Hancock talked with most of the Ministers in the last days. In addition, Prime Minister spoke in the House of Commons to MPs. He also met with Queen Elizabeth II before her departure from London.

Johnson had isolated themselves in the apartment at Downing street, 11. Recall, residence of British Prime Ministers for many years, is Downing street, 10. Boris didn’t want to stay in it for the period of enforced quarantine (he believes that he will need only a week) so as not to risk infecting staff. Carrie Simonds, bride of Johnson, who is expecting his child, went to Downing street and is now in their London flat which they occupied before Boris headed the Cabinet of Ministers.

The unexpected decision was taken by the British authorities against the dogs. True friends will learn to detect the infection of a coronavirus through the famous dog sense of smell. It is known that dogs have long been trained to identify this way of cancer and diabetes. Now, we introduce a special six-week course, during which dogs will learn to recognize the smell of the inherent infected with a coronavirus.

SWEDEN

In Sweden during the whole period of the pandemic identified 3 046 infected. For the last day added 206 new cases of infection with coronavirus. Died 92 media COVID-19. March 27, the Swedish government has not imposed any hard limits. The authorities relied on the consciousness and discipline of the Swedes. However, on March 29, the country introduced a ban to gather in groups of more than 50 people. It seems that in Europe there are no more countries that have not introduced strict measures against the pandemic.

World-famous Swedish network for manufacturing ready-made clothing H&M started production of masks for hospital staff. Moreover, this product will be shipped to different countries for free. The first 100 thousand pieces will go to Italy and Spain. The production is carried out at the company’s factory in China.

POLAND

In Poland revealed 1 340 infected. For the last day added 119 new cases. He died on 16 infected.

A big concern of the authorities has caused huge queues encountered at the border with Ukraine on March 27. The reason — the Ukrainian migrant workers returning home EN masse, trying to catch up to the closure of the border, as announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Only at border crossing Korczowa March 27, about 3,000 Ukrainians under the open sky waiting for the opportunity to return home. Data are provided by the border guard of Poland. Most of them have no cars, and crossing the border in Korczowa is only permitted for road transport. The Ukrainian side has sent a bus, but they could not cope with the influx of migrant workers. In the end, the Polish border guards made an exception and opened pedestrian passage.

RUSSIA

The number of infected COVID-19 in Russia on March 27, exceeds a thousand. Rospotrebnadzor reported about 1 036 cases of infection. For the last day added 196 infected.

Began active testing of residents. The situation in the Russian capital the most worrying. In Moscow has passed the tests almost 92 thousand people.

In pandemic, a decision was made about the transfer of the all-Russian vote on the amendments to the Constitution, which was initiated by Putin.

Friday, March 27, the Russians discussed two topics related to COVID-19. The first coronavirus was confirmed for the famous singer Lev Leshchenko. He started pulmonary edema. State of the artist has improved, but remains serious. Before you get to the hospital, Leshchenko visited on the birthday of the sister of Igor Krutoy, Alla. There were many Russian celebrities. With Leshchenko was finally in the infectious diseases hospital Igor Nikolaev, but the result of his test is not yet clear. Now the Russians are wondering what other famous artists could be infected at this Banquet.

It is known that among the guests was also Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. On the morning of 27 March, it was reported that the coronavirus has infected someone from the presidential administration of Russia. Suspect that we are talking about Pieskow. He denied the rumors and said that during the celebration at the Cool Leshchenko had no contact.

In Moscow the situation remains extremely tense. Officially announced that on 30 March tests for coronavirus will be all the deputies of the State Duma.

The Kremlin has demonstrated full readiness to combat coronavirus. In the Urals, Siberia and the Volga region are special military exercises. Worked through the possibility of complete isolation of eight settlements. They are called “relatively isolated areas.”

HUNGARY

Another neighboring Ukraine, the country decided to tighten measures against the pandemic. The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban announced a two-week lockdown on March 28. They can enter supermarkets, as well as — to a limited extent — individual walks and playing sports on the street. At the same time citizens urged to abandon social contacts. Control over observance of the lockdown imposed on the police.

In Hungary revealed 300 cases of infection with coronavirus. For the last day added 39 infected. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 10 people.

