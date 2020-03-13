Coronavirus will enable Israel to gain the government
The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that the situation due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, should help the country to find a government that cannot create a few months because of political differences. It is reported by The Jerusalem Post.
“I call for the urgent formation of an emergency Cabinet for a limited period of time. Let’s leave politics aside,” said Netanyahu, referring to its main rival, the head of the unit “Kajol-Laban” Beni Ghanaian. That, in turn, agreed to discuss the proposal.