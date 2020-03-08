Coronavirus will win: in China from the disease cured 100-year-old man

Slinking closer and closer to Kiev coronavirus can be cured even in people very respectable age.

One of such cases, reports China Daily.

According to him, in China’s Hubei province a hundred years of man recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital in Wuhan city.

It is clarified that the Chinese venerable age were hospitalized February 24; his treatment included antiviral drugs, traditional Chinese medicine, and a transfusion of plasma. After 13 days the patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

It is noted that in addition to the coronavirus man suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, hypertension and heart failure.

In February, a man celebrated its 100th anniversary. Thus, he became the oldest patient who recovered from coronavirus.

We will remind, earlier it was reported about 98-year-old Chinese woman who recovered from coronavirus infection.

According to the latest project of the Johns Hopkins University, all in the world was more than 109 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus. More than 80.6 thousand of them in China. Victims of infection were 3799 people, more than 60.6 thousand — cured.

