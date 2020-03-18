Coronavirus will win: scientists have found a new way of penetration COVID-19 in the human body

Molecular biologists from China came to an important conclusion that can be decisive in the fight against koramangala: they found that a new type of coronavirus, which caused the pandemic COVID-19, can penetrate into human cells not only through the receptor ACE2, but in a different way — through a protein outgrowth of the molecule CD147. COVID-19.

The results of their experiments, the scientists published in the electronic scientific library, reports TASS.

“We know that the penetration into the body, the virus uses the receptor ACE2. However, since it is often found in the cells of the heart, kidneys and genitals, the virus through this protein may negatively affect these organs. We have identified another receptor, the molecules of which attacks the virus. This extends the possible range of means to suppress infection”, the scientists write.

The virus SARS-COV-2, which caused an outbreak of pneumonia in China and some other countries, penetrates the cells of the lung of man and other mammals using the ACE2 protein molecules, which cover the cells of the lungs. These outgrowths, as scientists have found for a long time, play an important role in the activity of SARS — other dangerous virus, the causative agent of atypical pneumonia.

Chinese researchers from Fourth military medical University (XI’an) and the Institute of biotechnology (Beijing) found that in order to get into the tissues and cells of the human pathogen COVID-19 uses at least one way. This protein receptor CD147.

This discovery led scientists drawing attention to the fact that the SARS virus uses these molecules during the penetration into the cells of humans and other mammals. In addition, experts have found that these molecules play an important role in the fight against other viral infections and malaria. Following this idea, the Chinese experts treated the culture of lung cells with antibodies that block the work of CD147 and tried to infect them with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

It turned out that the spread of the virus was completely blocked by even relatively small concentrations of synthetic antibodies. Later, watching the infected cells by using the electron microscope, scientists have confirmed that the shell of the virus may merge with CD147. These results suggest that already created drugs that protect people from malaria, and SARS, can help in the fight against panepistimia SARS-COV-2, scientists say.

At the same time, the number of infections by the new coronavirus of its type in the world reached more than 198 thousand people, with almost eight thousand people on the planet died from the disease, and more than 82 thousand recovered.

Data such as in the morning of Wednesday, March 18, brings the Worldometer website.

The greatest number of confirmed cases of infection — in the Chernivtsi region (10), Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions (1) and in Kiev (2).

