Coronavirus without coughing: German virologist has pointed to atypical symptom COVID-19

Most infected coronavirus infection men manifest such symptoms, as cough and a high temperature.

At the same time, some patients may be other symptoms of a dangerous disease, says the doctor-the virologist Christian Drosten from clinic “Charite” (Germany).

Its opinion cites the edition of Focus.

“When it comes to infection COVID-19, dry cough is in the foreground. Also there is the heat that can be felt as a chill, “said the doctor.

But in some cases, the symptoms of coronavirus can be cold, especially in the early stages of the disease. Of the patients with coronavirus described in the form of early symptom spontaneously developing viral sinusitis, which felt pain and pressure in the sinuses.

A virologist from Germany believes that the occurrence of the common cold is an infection which develops in parallel coronavirus, for example, it can be cold. To prevent this possibility allows you the experience of monitoring the outbreak of SARS coronavirus infection in the past. People who ill it was also observed in other viruses.

“In patients with COVID-19 can be up to two other concurrent diseasesiy”, — said the expert.

A separate category is the cases where the symptoms COVID-19 may be absent or occur partially, in spite of the infection.

“It seems strange, but people can be infected and not notice it at all — they have no cough, fever, or other typical signs. But also recover from coronavirus infection can suffer long-term consequences, and a month later still feel weak. If the disease was severe, lung function may recover very slowly,” warned a virologist.

