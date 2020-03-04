“Corporate funeral”: Renata Litvinova told Sobchak about his fees and his relationship with…

Famous actress and Director Renata Litvinova, which was hit by the car, gave a Frank interview to Ksenia Sobchak for her program “be Careful, Sobchak!” and invited leading to the apartment office. A space she shares with a friend, a singer Zemfira, which rarely appears in public, does not have a say.

“We share this space. We’ve been friends for 15 years, we have shared the Studio — she writes songs, and I edit films” — showed Litvinova office. She’s called sign up genius.

“Zemfira is a gift, which I sent in life. She’s a genius, a man without a skin”, says Renate, mannered gesturing with graceful hands. Sobchak could not help but notice the jewels of the actress.

“This is worth 10 thousand dollars — Paraiba (one of the most rare and expensive gems. — Ed.) bought at auction. This ring gave me, and it’s a simple moonstone…” — showed Litvinov.

“Yes you 200 thousand dollars!” — immediately estimate Sobchak.

Litvinov assured that they really are not worth that much, just look really impressive.

“Yes, not expensive, they just look so! It is a little money”, — said the actress.

Renata also told me that is very impressive as an actress, leads creative meetings and lectures.

“I receive royalties as an actress, they are quite large. Asking 10 euros for a day’s shooting, and it paid. Am recitals and lectures for the presentation will receive 30 thousand euros,” — said their fees Litvinov, and also spoke about the strange corporate in her life.

“It’s an incredible story, and it is absolutely real. I was a fan, he died and left a will: he asked that I was standing on the edge of the grave in a black hat with a veil and the music of the orchestra threw the first lump of earth. Such is the funeral of the Muse. Offered me for this huge at that time, the amount of € 10 thousand, but I refused the will of the deceased. Still, it’s a real funeral” — confessed to Litvinov.

Suddenly Sobchak, she admitted that “I have done a lot of nasty things” to her husband Konstantin Bogomolov.

“He’s generous. I told him how many nasty things done in the creative plan, and he never reproached. Where something critical is said, left his play. I confess. I told him: “Brevity — the sister of talent”. The performance starts at seven, five hours. How much will take home? It’s a nightmare! How can you play until 12 at night? When I started to get acquainted with the play, I was so boiled that I had busted eyes, like lightning it flashed”, — admitted Renate.

She warmly reminisced about the filmmakers Alex Balabanovo and Kira Muratova. Renata regrets that in recent years, rarely met with Kira Georgievna.

“I very rarely went. We called up periodically. I sent her the play, she was doing the dissections. Kira was always a sharp attitude to me”, — confessed to Renata, who played in many movies Muratova.

In the movie “the Passion”, she played a major role, she wrote the monologues myself and did not receive a fee.

“I had a fee of $ 500, but I was not paid. And then I happened to meet the film producer, and his broken fingers. Apparently, someone broke. I told him: “If you don’t pay me, you will break your other arm”. The most interesting that after that he gave the money,” — said Litvinov.

She also openly said that the film “the Sky. The plane. Girl” she’s like a producer received money from the Ministry of culture of the Russian Federation, but was forced to return 20% of the amount. To disclose details of the scheme Litvinov did not.

“I remember when I was pregnant with Ulyana. First, we have woven some amount, not immediately. And I a pouch then attributed them. Met not far from the state, on the corner. The heat was, I on the ninth month. To meet me person, I give him the bag. It’s terrible. Nothing changes in Russia. Steal” — admitted Litvinov and added that the official is no longer alive.

Now she creates her new film, financial support it is given by the businessman Roman Abramovich. Title Director while keeps a secret. Litvinov was intrigued that the film will be provocative. “It will be the scene of self-gratification. Female”, — said Litvinov.

It is also a little bit revealed the secret of your beauty. It should be noted, at 53, is in fine form. Turns out, Renata athletics and now takes part in marathons, mainly for charity.

“That fat, the weight that is most creeps on women, gives age. You need to be thin, light”, — said Litvinov. She regularly

engaged in fitness under the supervision of a personal trainer. Model parameters allowed her to participate in the show along with world models like Bella Hadid.

“I was very nervous, afraid to fall, to fail. There were a lot of rehearsals. Asked shoes with laces”, — said Litvinov.

The singer indignantly left the Studio.

Photo https://www.instagram.com/renatalitvinovaofficiall

