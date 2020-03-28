“Could barely breathe”: a star teammate Ronaldo spoke about the fight against the coronavirus (photo)

«Едва мог дышать»: звездный одноклубник Роналду рассказал о борьбе с коронавирусом (фото)

The Juventus and Argentina Paulo Dibala became one of three players of the Turin club, along with Daniele Swearing and Blaise Matuidi who contracted the coronavirus. Argentinian openly talked about how he is fighting the disease.

I have manifested strong symptoms, but today I feel much better. Now I can easily move around, walking and trying to exercise. I could barely breathe, my muscles ached. Fortunately, I now and Oriana (the girl footballer Oriana Sabatini also contracted the coronavirus — Ed.) feel better“, — quotes the words of 26-year-old football site Football Italia.

«Едва мог дышать»: звездный одноклубник Роналду рассказал о борьбе с коронавирусом (фото)Dibala shows that it’s all right

Meanwhile, more and more clubs in the top European leagues are suffering from a rapidly spreading disease. So, in Spanish “Valencia” already ten players of the first team and 15 employees had contracted the coronavirus, and in English “West ham”, which is Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko from eight players identified the symptoms of the disease.

Maria Batterbury

