“Could be as Zhanna Friske”: Irina Bilyk admitted why she decided not to give birth

Famous singer Irina Bilyk, who told earlier about the fateful meeting with the famous man, is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Yes, it’s hard to believe, but the actress hit 50! Irina does not hide his age. Says that prides itself as now looks and feels like. 45 Bilyk for the first time officially married Russian stylist, Aslan Akhmadov, and again became a mother. Son Tabriz couple gave birth to a surrogate mother. Candidly about family life, age and work Bilyk said in an interview to the channel “Ukraine” in the category “Kava z pertsem”.

“I am very happy and wrote for fun even on the poster — 50. Because no one believes, I think that I’m younger”, — said Irina Bilyk. By the way, the poster she is noticeably thinner posing in short shorts, showing long, slender legs.

Irina admits that a lot of work on his appearance, refuses beauty shots and plastic surgery. One of the secrets of the singer — a habit to get up early.

“Maybe no one will believe that I Wake up at 6.30 — 7.30. Very rarely asleep before 9 and go straight to the kitchen. First, drink the magic water, giving power. This is such a useful little water. Start your day. Then I cook borsch or soup, or porridge. I love to cook in the morning. Then ensure that everything was clean in the house, like cleaning”, — Irina admits in the “Sravi way”.

Once controlled by the household chores, she’s in a hurry for work — rehearsals, fittings, beautician. Irina admits that she loves a variety of rejuvenation procedures in salons. She was one of the first in the Ukrainian show-business experienced all the know-how in cosmetology and does not hide it.

“This is my sign, my creed, my motto. To experiment. So from time to time experiencing something new. Also using creams, treatments and hardware cosmetology. I like all of this”, — said Irina.

The intervention of plastic surgeons in her appearance Bilyk says very vague.

“I say — it was what it was. Of course, no one will ever tell you the truth. But I want to thank my favorite doctors. These are the people who understand not only the language of beauty, but also the language of the soul”, intrigued Bilyk recognition.

Particularly active she is attending a beautician now, when actively preparing to celebrate two important dates — the 50th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of creative activity. Bilyk will note the date nationwide tour of the cities of Ukraine. Promises to surprise and intrigue.

“I want to undress a bit during the concert in order to see all my beautiful figure. But this need to prepare. Today I like this camera as endosfera. It’s like you massage four Thai. And then you go all energy, can be directly to her husband to go. This procedure for the face and body. Also I like hydro, water tightens the skin where it is needed. And a facial massage twice a week do the necessary”, — said Irina.

She admits that artists need a certain age to maintain the skin with Botox and hylauronic.

“But it’s not done every day and every month. Every six months”, — said Bilyk.

Equally Frank Irina was telling about his novels. First great love was a male model Andrew Overchuk, which the singer gave birth to son Gleb. Now she does not communicate with the father of her child.

“He is seen with his son. It suits me, and I don’t even ask where he is, what he. It was such a relationship, such a great love. And when everything collapsed, we no longer engage each other. And began to live peacefully”, — said the singer.

Another man Bilyk said reluctantly, her brother Sergei, who is younger than 9 years. The singer admitted that helps him, but most did not speak.

A lot more she talks about her husband aslane that will directed her anniversary show. The couple lives in two countries, in the so-called guest-marriage — Irina from Tabriz live in Kiev, Akhmadov arrives at the first opportunity to family.

The singer said that she wanted to be a mom and planned to carry a child on their own. But the condition is not allowed.

“I had surgery of Course, no interviews. Particularly because no one asks. And when I had the surgery and was told that I may have problems, as Zhanna Friske, I decided I still need my people. And I’m not going to risk”, — admitted Irina.

On the question of whether she had cancer, the singer replied: “Well, almost Yes. The place where it was, I do not want to call that country is not worried. But I came out of this state. Listened to the doctors. And have no regrets. Because I have a son. I’m good, I’m in a good mood. And I knew if this little boy will not, I can’t run, can’t sing”, — confessed Irina Bilyk.

About illnesses she doesn’t like to talk at all. Believes that they are better to remove and not to remember, not to draw again. Not so long ago the singer lost her father. But what did he die of, Bilyk not recognized.

“Dad was sick. We waited another 5 years ago, then 4, then a year. We all were waiting for something to happen”, — says Irina and says that it was not cancer.

. And also showed a new photo with a grown son Tabriz.

