Could drag on for months: who called the timing of the recovery from coronavirus

For recovery from virus infection COVID-19, which has covered more than 100 countries, it takes up to six weeks. This was stated by Executive Director of the who for emergency situations Mike Ryan, reports CNN.

While Ryan said that in severe cases this process can take months.

Although there are no drugs to treat mers, but infected people can recover with proper care and treatment of symptoms.

As of the morning of 10 March in the world has more than 114 thousand infected COVID – 19, 4027 deaths. Healed from the infection of 64 thousand people.

We will remind, earlier the who, savelia that the threat of a pandemic coronavirus became real.

