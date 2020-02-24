“Could feel Marlene Dietrich”: Alla Mazur with red lipstick admired the retro way (photo)

Leading “TST. Tyzhden” on channel 1+1 Alla Mazur, who is fighting with cancer and talks openly about it on social networks, I was delighted with the new unusual way. She has published on his page in Instagram photo on which poses with red lipstick in a black translucent dress. Alla admitted that her red lipstick — a very bold and unusual. But the experiment of the photographer and the transformation she loved it.

“15 year of his fotogallery Rostik (Rostislav Ripka) not just collected their star patterns and see us in the legendary black and white style Harcourt (Harcourt). Invented it in Paris in the 30-ies. And now, thanks to Rostislav and his experiments in this aristocratic fotostyle, each of us could feel, even Marlene Dietrich, Brigitte Bardot, though. They also loved the play of light and shadow” — written by Alla Mazur.

Subscribers under the picture filled the TV presenter compliments and wishes for a speedy recovery.

. The presenter also addressed through social networks and said that has nothing to do with raising funds through charitable funds.

