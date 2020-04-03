Could infect Putin! Russia got against Lev Leshchenko due to his illness

Singer Lev Leshchenko, who confirmed the coronavirus, should apologise to countrymen, are confident in Russia, because he could have infected President Vladimir Putin.

This writes channel “Double solid”. “The old man encourages a woman to take care of yourself and your home. Okay, happy for a working pensioner. But I would like to apologize for my behavior. Where words of regret that this old COVID-a dissident endanger the lives and health of others, spit on the rules of isolation? Incidentally, he realizes that he could transmit the virus up to the President? An apology and never will be. And tomorrow he will behave also. Bohemians W”, — outraged the administrators of the channel.

We will remind that on March 13, the sister of Igor Krutoy celebrated a birthday. The party was attended by Lev Leshchenko, his fellow artists and the press Secretary of Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov.

Leshchenko also came to the Studio of Andrei Malakhov, where the presenters were stellar, and even sang in the Theatre of the Russian army, where he celebrated the 60th anniversary of the cosmonaut corps.

Yesterday Lev Leshchenko has published a video with the singer in the hospital.

