Could save lives, the Academy of medical Sciences responded to the campaign of discredit of the Ukrainian antiviral drug

Of NAMS of Ukraine published an expanded review of GU “Institute of epidemiology and infectious diseases. L. V. hromashevsky of NAMS of Ukraine” regarding the drug with the active ingredient want to say in response to criticism from Ulyana Suprun and some journalists. In a detailed clarification, we are talking about the properties of the drug, mechanisms of action, clinical trials, lists of scientific works, including in Western publications.

The researchers emphasized that “….flavonoids, which are part of the drug, inhibit DNA replication and RNA viruses both in vitro and in vivo. When conducting preclinical and clinical studies revealed antiviral effect of the drug on a virus of herpes, human papillomavirus, influenza, acute respiratory infections and others. It is proved that the direct antiviral mechanism of action is inhibition virousspecificakih enzymes – DNA and RNA polymerases, thymidine kinase, reverse transcriptase and neuraminidase“.

“It is not excluded that in the absence of evidence-based drugs specific actions, and in most cases, do any other foreign drugs, which theoretically proposes, that as a result, they now could alleviate the disease and save human life” – the scientists.

“In summary, you need to add for “ignorant” people: in any case, the offending term, which they sometimes used in their messages that are irrelevant to domestic drug Proteflazid, discredit, which has set itself the goal of those groups that destroyed in Ukraine, sanitary-epidemiological service has not prepared a primary care in infectious diseases (an example is artificial the size of a measles epidemic in Ukraine – more than 120 thousand people), thus completely eliminated in the state system of Biosafety and biosecurity” – summed up in NAMS.

We will remind, in the Academy of medical Sciences of Ukraine proposed to try to combat the coronavirus of domestic antiviral drug that has no side effects and has already demonstrated impact on “related” with COVID-19 coronaviruses in laboratory tests. It was offered for free to put in Ukrainian clinics.

At the same time, his bias against the drug released in Facebook Suprun – it “is not introduced into the Western protocols for the treatment of SARS” and “not passed studies in the West“.

At the moment the world has ever invented a 100% treatment or vaccine for combating coronavirus. Each country tries drugs (separately and holistically) that have already proven themselves in the fight against other viral diseases.