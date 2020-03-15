Couldn’t resist a picture: Dmitry Komarov showed what feeds his beautiful wife (photo)

Не удержался, сфоткал: Дмитрий Комаров показал, чем его кормит красавица-жена (фото)

Known Teleputeshestviya, host of “the World inside out” on the channel “1+1” Dmitry Komarov shared a photo of the Breakfast that feeds him , the wife of Alexander Kucherenko. Photo he published on Instagram.

“Normal Breakfast from my lovely wife @aakucherenko. Couldn’t resist a picture! By the way, is the first photo of food I put in the tape” — he wrote.

Не удержался, сфоткал: Дмитрий Комаров показал, чем его кормит красавица-жена (фото)

The network actively discussing the photo of Breakfast.

Не удержался, сфоткал: Дмитрий Комаров показал, чем его кормит красавица-жена (фото)

Не удержался, сфоткал: Дмитрий Комаров показал, чем его кормит красавица-жена (фото)

“Dmitry, this Breakfast is called “Love.” Or “Love for Breakfast”! Wonderful photos, wonderful YOU!” — wrote one of the fans of the presenter.

“That is direct all the achievements, the fish bake. If she baked a pie, Yes, and anyone can”, — said the second.

Не удержался, сфоткал: Дмитрий Комаров показал, чем его кормит красавица-жена (фото)

Не удержался, сфоткал: Дмитрий Комаров показал, чем его кормит красавица-жена (фото)

As he wrote, “FACTS”, informed Alexander Kucherenko has prepared for her husband Dmitry Komarov Olivier and for the New year.

