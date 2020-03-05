Coupe de France: Saint-Etienne vs Rennes live streaming free

Saint-Etienne vs Rennes live streaming free

Saint-Etienne – Rennes. Forecast (K. 5.50) and bets on the match of the French Football Cup March 5, 2020

On Thursday, March 5, Saint-Etienne will host Rennes in the semifinal match of the French Cup. The meeting, which will be held at the Geoffrey Guichard Stud, will begin at 22:55 Moscow time. Forecast for Saint-Etienne – Rennes .

Saint Etienne

Saint-Etienne overcame four rounds in the current French Cup. In the first two stages, the team went through representatives of the lower divisions, beating them away.

In the 1/8 finals, the Greens first played in this cup competition with the team of their division, beating Monaco 1-0 . And in the semi-finals they won the representative of the fourth division of Epinal – 2: 1.

After this game, the team does not know the victories in the three matches that came in League 1. According to the results of 27 rounds, he goes in 16th place with a margin of seven points.

Rennes

Footballers “Rennes” in French Cup proved to be stronger “Amiens” (0: 0, 5: 4 – on penalties), “console” (2: 0) and the “Angers” (5: 4 DV). In the quarter finals, they defeated the Belfort (3-0).

The club does not slow down, and this season is already fighting for the Champions League. Now the owners have 47 points, ranking third.

The Bretons suffered one defeat in five previous matches in all tournaments. In the last four fights in all tournaments, they won three victories.

Forecast and Rates

Bookmakers consider the guests to be the favorite, with a winning coefficient of 2.55 , while the home team’s success is estimated at 2.75 , and a draw at 3.20 .

Forecast: Rennes will win and both teams will score

We recommend betting that Rennes will win, and both teams will score for 5.50.