Courteney Cox admitted that he does not remember episodes of “Friends”

Courtney Cox. Photo: instagram.com/CourteneyCoxOfficial

American actress, star of the famous sitcom “Friends” Courteney Cox admitted that he didn’t remember details and episodes of the series. About this, she told TV host Jimmy Kimmel that during the quarantine runs his show from home, writes CNN.

Cox appeared in the video, and explained that he really doesn’t remember much about her character, Monica Geller.

I don’t even remember what was on the show, I have such a bad memory. I remember how I loved everyone there and had fun, and I remember certain times of my life. I was there, but I don’t remember the episodes,” – said the actress.

The actress even pouchastvoval in the quiz, the questions which concerned the sitcom. And clean lost cousin of Jimmy Kimmel. For example, Courtney didn’t know who was the first kiss from her character Monica was unable to recall other facts.

View this post on Instagram but the party continues INDOORS with @CourteneyCoxOfficial vs. my cousin Anthony in #trivia Friends & our #QuarantimeKiller of the Night. #quarantine #minilogue A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Mar 25, 2020 at 7:21pm PDT

However, now Cox has become to sharpen their knowledge about the series. She recently bought all the seasons on Amazon Prime and began to review them – is now beginning the first.

