Courteney Cox has unveiled details of the new episode of “Friends”

The whole world does not stop to discuss the return of “Friends” on the big screen. The sponsors are not declassify parts of the filming, keeping even the concept. However, Courteney Cox succinctly commented on the release of a new episode of the franchise.

It happened during the show “walking with Kevin Nealon”, coming out on the YouTube channel of the presenter. That’s where 55-year-old Courtney Cox said that in the 60-minute episode of “Friends” all the actors will gather in one room to share their memories of the franchise. This is atypical series, which will open many secrets for fans of history.

Most interesting is that we all first get together in a room and talk about the show. It will be released on the streaming service HBO Max. I’m incredibly excited. I’m sure we’ll have a lovely time. I’m so excited. We’ll meet to discuss it, we’ll sit and remember this incredible experience that we had. The launch will be fantastic,– said Courtney Cox.

The actress added that actually all the stars of the series “Friends” don’t often come together. First Jennifer aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer gathered at the home of Courtney Cox. And next time the meeting was organized by who plays Rachel green – Jennifer aniston. It is the frame of these gatherings spread rapidly in the network. All the actors agreed to take part in the filming of a new episode of “Friends” and supporters in anticipation of the premiere.

“The perfect reunion for me (it happened the other way, but took forever)… I don’t know how many years, maybe 15, we finally got together and had dinner. But we meet not so often – maybe it was only twice since that time end of shooting the series. It was fun, we laughed all,” added Courtney Cox.