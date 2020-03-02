Courteney Cox will play a major role in the horror Comedy series Shining valley

Courtney Cox has agreed to return to television and to play a major role in horror Comedy series “Shining valley” (Shining Vale) TV channel Starz.

According to Deadline, she will play the role of Patricia “Pat” Phelps is a writer with a full set of dependencies on alcohol and drugs. About her rebellious youth, she wrote a novel that celebrated and made the banner of the struggle for women’s independence. For many years, as she recovered, the second novel that never got written, the sexual life of husband and zero children-adolescents do not consider its authority. Wanting to change this boring life, Pat moved to the suburbs, into the house, where once was a mysterious and terrible things. According to rumors, there live the demons, and soon, the heroine begins to experience the symptoms of demonic possession.

The script of the series will write Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof (“trial and error”), the pilot episode will film Derbhla Walsh (“the handmaid’s Tale”).

About the release date of the series not reported.

We will remind, it became known who will play the Vesemira in the new season of “the Witcher” from Netflix.